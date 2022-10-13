Oct. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Most of us saw .25″ of rain yesterday, but there are some of us who received a little more in the heavier storms. More rain chances this weekend will add to our rainfall totals. Hopefully, once we combine the two, we’ll get some decent, drought-improving amounts.

Cooler and drier air moves in for the rest of the work week. Highs in the 70s at first with 80s back for the weekend.

Showers increase on Saturday. A backup plan for any outdoor plans may be needed.

Rain continues into Saturday night. Rainfall amounts with this front might be higher. A big drop in temperatures arrives next week and a widespread frost is possible.

News Headlines

An Arkansas schoolboard approved two measures concerning transgender students. Some voiced support for the decisions, while others said they worry about transgender students’ mental health.

With the cold temperatures on their way, many health professionals are worried about what the winter months might look like from a virus perspective.

Another Arkansas voice is impressing millions on the big stage. Steven McMorran grew up in Little Rock and is now the second Central Arkansas contestant on NBC’s The Voice.

A storybook ending for a student that’s become the main character of her own story.

