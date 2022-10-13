Resources and fundraisers to fight one of life’s worst diseases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fundraisers and support groups throughout Northeast Arkansas are working to find a cure and help to those struggling with one of life’s worst diseases.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. It’s becoming a growing public health crisis in Arkansas.

Lynn Howerton, a social worker for St. Bernards, is fighting the disease on the front lines. She organized a support group to lend a helping hand to other caregivers.

Information for those that are interested in joining the support group that Lynn Howerton puts together. (KAIT)

“When you can have a group and make friends and connect then you can share these ideas with each other, and what works,” she said.

Howerton explained there are 93,000 family caregivers in the state, and it’s a job very few people are actually qualified to do.

“Many of them are at home with their loved one 24-7, 365 days a year, and there is just no service in place to provide the around-the-clock care,” she said.

The key to the fight against Alzheimer’s is all about funding, and in the natural state, there are many events that raise money to try and find a cure.

One of those events is the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jonesboro. For the first time in two years, the fundraiser will be in-person at Arkansas State University.

Organizer Noelle Richardson said if there is a breakthrough, it will be because of the funding they get.

“Our organization is the leading nonprofit for research so when we do find a cure for Alzheimer’s we are going to be the ones that are behind it, and it’s all these people at the walk that are doing that,” she said.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s hopes to reach its donation goal of $25,000.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13. You can register on the day of the event or by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.