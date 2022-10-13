SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Therapy dog finds new home at nursing facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The saying “man’s best friend” may be overused many times, but for a nursing facility in Jonesboro, residents said that’s definitely the case thanks to a new addition.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Liberty Park Senior Living Facility announced the addition of a four-legged resident in its facility.

Ruth is a three-year-old Great Dane rescued from the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

Laura Courtois, Executive Director for Liberty Park, explained the adoption came after a couple of visits from the shelter.

“They [the residents] enjoyed it so much that we thought it would be great if we had one onsite full-time with us,” she said.

Courtois said Ruth has already been having a positive effect on some of her new neighbors.

“They love her. They immediately took to her, and she’s just been really calming and really great for them, a good companion,” she said.

Aside from bringing in a canine companion for the facility’s residents, Courtois acknowledged the importance of rescuing a shelter dog. She added they hope to keep Ruth around for a while.

