Study: Arkansas is the least politically engaged state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With Election Day approaching, many across the country are hoping to make their voices heard at the polls. However, one state isn’t willing to make the jump.

A new study by WalletHub showed of the 50 states across the United States, Arkansas was one of the lowest when it came to political engagement.

The company compared each state based on 10 key indicators of political engagement.

From their data, WalletHub found that Arkansas was ranked 50th in four categories:

Percentage of registered voters in the 2020 presidential election

Percentage of the electorate who voted in the 2018 midterm elections

Percentage of the electorate who voted in the 2020 presidential election

Change in percentage of the electorate who actually voted in the 2020 elections versus the 2016 elections

Arkansas was also ranked 27th overall for total political contributions per adult population and 45th for voter accessibility policies.

You can read WalletHub’s full report by clicking here.

