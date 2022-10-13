Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Study: Arkansas is the least politically engaged state

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With Election Day approaching, many across the country are hoping to make their voices heard at the polls. However, one state isn’t willing to make the jump.

A new study by WalletHub showed of the 50 states across the United States, Arkansas was one of the lowest when it came to political engagement.

The company compared each state based on 10 key indicators of political engagement.

From their data, WalletHub found that Arkansas was ranked 50th in four categories:

  • Percentage of registered voters in the 2020 presidential election
  • Percentage of the electorate who voted in the 2018 midterm elections
  • Percentage of the electorate who voted in the 2020 presidential election
  • Change in percentage of the electorate who actually voted in the 2020 elections versus the 2016 elections

Arkansas was also ranked 27th overall for total political contributions per adult population and 45th for voter accessibility policies.

You can read WalletHub’s full report by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection damaged an electrical box and caused a boat to be...
Busy intersection back to normal operations following crash
A man faces multiple charges after police said he led them on a high-speed chase that ended...
Man faces multiple charges after police chase ends in crash
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
Matthew Corbett Lawrence was arrested for an incident that occurred on Jody Cove on Oct. 9.
Jonesboro man with multiple warrants arrested for having gun
With the Mississippi River approaching near-record low depths, the nation’s largest steelmaker...
Low Mississippi River stalls Nucor barge shipments

Latest News

As the colder months approach, deer will move more and sometimes take to the roadway.
Law enforcement urging caution to drivers as cooler months approach
Statewide races for May 2022 primary election in Arkansas
Vote 2022: Federal and Statewide Races
Legislative districts in Arkansas for May 2022 primary election
Vote 2022: Region 8 State Legislative Races
Hoxie Police Department
Hoxie City Council meets, former issues discussed