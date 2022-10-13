Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff

A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota...
A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year-old James Osborn head on.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on County Road 441 about a half a mile north of Highway PP resulted in the death of two drivers.

A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year-old James Osborn head on.

Fuller and Osborn were both pronounced dead at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

The crash happened at 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck.
Man killed after colliding with semi-truck
A man faces multiple charges after police said he led them on a high-speed chase that ended...
Man faces multiple charges after police chase ends in crash
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
Arkansas personal property taxes are due on Oct. 15. But, this year, residents will get a...
Tax deadline extended

Latest News

Roy James Newman is being charged with second-degree murder and terroristic act for a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with deadly September shooting
The proposal would cut the mills for the Craighead County property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill,...
Citizens form group following proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library
Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle...
Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies
18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape...
18-year-old pleads not guilty to murder charge in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting
Money for healthcare
Money for healthcare