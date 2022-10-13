Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

US veteran killed in Ukraine ID’d by sister

Dane Partridge from Rexburg, Idaho, died in Ukraine last week, his sister says.
Dane Partridge from Rexburg, Idaho, died in Ukraine last week, his sister says.(Source: Jenny Partridge Corry/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A U.S. Army veteran and a father of five has been killed in Ukraine.

The State Department is only saying a U.S. citizen has died there.

But his sister has identified him as Dane Partridge from Rexburg, Idaho.

The 34-year-old had been fighting alongside the Ukrainians since the end of April.

His sister said, “He thought he was fighting for a noble cause.”

But last week, when Partridge and some other men were clearing trenches in eastern Ukraine, they were ambushed by two Russian vehicles.

Partridge was shot in the head and died in the hospital Tuesday.

His body is on its way back to the U.S. and he’ll be buried in a VA cemetery in Idaho.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
A man faces multiple charges after police said he led them on a high-speed chase that ended...
Man faces multiple charges after police chase ends in crash
Arkansas personal property taxes are due on Oct. 15. But, this year, residents will get a...
Tax deadline extended
Fans of build-your-own burgers and onion ring towers will be happy to know Hollywood Grill is...
Encore! Hollywood Grill returning to Jonesboro

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump’s ‘staggering betrayal’
New York City investigators seize more than $9 million in fentanyl, largest fentanyl seizure in...
Authorities seize more than 300K pills, 20 lbs. of powder fentanyl
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks as White House aims to speed up pace of building infrastructure