Arkansas awarded $145K to combat gun violence

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With crime rising in Arkansas, the Department of Justice is helping make sure the numbers go down.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, U.S. Attorney Johnathan Ross announced the agency had awarded $145,767 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods program in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

According to a news release, the funding will support community efforts to address gun crime and violence in the district.

The PSN program began two decades ago as an evidence-based and community-oriented response to serious gun crime. The goal is to reduce violent crime, rather than increase the number of arrests or prosecutions.

“This award to the Eastern District of Arkansas enables local law enforcement agencies to enhance community outreach in communities significantly impacted by violent crime.” Ross further stated, “Community outreach helps to build trust and foster dialogue between law enforcement and the community it serves, resulting in increased safety and effective policing.”

The news release did not specifically say what department the funds would go toward.

