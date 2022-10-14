Energy Alert
Arkansas, Missouri to receive $1.3 million to improve healthcare facilities

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEBANON, Nh. (KAIT) – Four healthcare facilities between Arkansas and Missouri are looking to get some much-needed support, thanks to the federal government.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced the USDA is awarding $110 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural towns across the nation.

Officials said the grants will help 208 rural healthcare organizations expand critical services for nearly five million people in 43 states and Guam.

“Access to modern and sustainable healthcare infrastructure is critical to the health, well-being, and prosperity of the millions of people who live in rural and Tribal communities,” Secretary Xochitl Small said. “That’s why the Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to making sure that people who need it most, no matter where they live, have access to high-quality and reliable health care services like urgent care, primary care, and dental care. Through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, I am announcing today, USDA is being a strong partner to people in 43 states and Guam.”

At least four of those projects in Arkansas and Missouri have been selected for the grants. They are as follows:

Arkansas

  • Mainline Health Systems Inc. ($85,000 – Dermott): To allow the Dermott Clinic to install an emergency backup generator along with a total floor replacement.

Missouri

  • Bootheel Cultural & Performing Arts Center ($54,600 – Gideon): To purchase a walk-in cooler, forklift, enclosed trailer, and a battery-powered pallet lift.
  • Carter County Health Center ($231,477 – Van Buren): To assist in hiring a Licensed Practical Nurse dedicated to testing and vaccination.
  • Ozarks Medical Center ($1,000,000 – West Plains): To assist with constructing a 10,000-square-foot clinic in Mountain View, Missouri.

You can find out what other projects are being funded by clicking here.

