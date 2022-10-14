Energy Alert
Arkansas PBS releases schedule for election candidate debates

Last week, U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky said he was prepared to toss the case, but gave DOJ five days to intervene as a plaintiff.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) – With elections only a few weeks away, Arkansas PBS has released its list of debates featuring some of the most anticipated races on the ballot.

“Election 2022: Arkansas PBS Debates” will feature 24 candidates in nine races which will livestream on Arkansas PBS’ Youtube page and air live on Arkansas PBS beginning Monday, Oct. 17.

The following candidates will participate in the debates:

  • Arkansas Governor – Ricky Dale Harrington (L), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R), and Chris Jones (D).
    • The debate will livestream and air Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m.
  • Lieutenant Governor – Frank Gilbert (L), Kelly Krout (D), and Leslie Rutledge (R).
    • The debate will livestream and air Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m.
  • Attorney General – Jesse Gibson (D) and Tim Griffin (R).
    • The debate will livestream and air Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m.
  • Secretary of State – Anna Beth Gorman (D) and incumbent John Thurston (R).
    • The debate will livestream and air Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m.
  • U.S. Senate – Incumbent John Boozman (R), Kenneth Cates (L), and Natalie James (D).
    • The debate will livestream and air Friday, Oct. 21, at 1:00 p.m.
  • U.S. Congressional District 1 – Incumbent Rick Crawford (R) and Monte Hodges (D).
    • The debate will livestream and air Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m.
  • U.S. Congressional District 2 – Quintessa Hathaway (D), incumbent French Hill (R) and Michael White (L).
    • The debate will livestream and air Thursday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m.
  • U.S. Congressional District 3 – Michael Kalagias (L), Lauren Mallett-Hays (D), and incumbent Steve Womack (R).
    • The debate will livestream and air Monday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m.
  • U.S. Congressional District 4 – Gregory Maxwell (L), incumbent Bruce Westerman (R), and John White (D).
    • The debate will livestream and air Monday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m.

In addition to the live broadcasts, the debates will repeat during primetime:

Monday, Oct. 17 – U.S. Congressional District 4 airing at 7 p.m. and U.S. Congressional District 3 airing at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 – Lieutenant Governor airing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Attorney General airing at 7 p.m. and Secretary of State airing at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 – U.S. Congressional District 1 airing at 7 p.m. and U.S. Congressional District 2 airing at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 – Governor airing at 7 p.m. and U.S. Senate at 8 p.m. All debates will repeat Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

