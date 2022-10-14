Energy Alert
Arrest made in connection with deadly September shooting

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) – A 67-year-old Heber Springs man who faces charges in a deadly Cleburne County shooting turned himself in to deputies on Thursday.

Roy James Newman is being charged with second-degree murder and terroristic act for a shooting that happened on Friday, Sept. 23.

According to a news release from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a home on Hiram Road over a driver, later identified as 38-year-old Cody Reynolds of Pangburn, who had been shot. He was transported to a Little Rock hospital and died on Monday, Sept. 26.

Through an investigation of the incident, a warrant was issued for Newman on Tuesday, Oct. 11. He later turned himself in to deputies on Oct. 13.

Newman is currently being held in the Cleburne County jail on a $175,000 bond.

