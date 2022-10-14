Energy Alert
Cardinals announce death of Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter

St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famers Ozzie Smith, left, and Bruce Sutter examine their 2011 World...
St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famers Ozzie Smith, left, and Bruce Sutter examine their 2011 World Series championship ring before a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, April 14, 2012 in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)(Tom Gannam | AP)(AP)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter has died at the age of 69.

Sutter pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984. His uniform number 42 is one of 14 numbers retired by the team.

“On behalf of the Cardinals organization and baseball fans everywhere, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Sutter family,” said Cardinals’ Principal Owner & Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt, Jr. “Bruce was a fan-favorite during his years in St. Louis and in the years to follow, and he will always be remembered for his 1982 World Series-clinching save and signature split-fingered pitch. He was a true pioneer in the game, changing the role of the late-inning reliever.”

Sutter was a six-time All-Star. He started his career with the Chicago Cubs in 1976. His career ended in 1988 with the Atlanta Braves.

