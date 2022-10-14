Energy Alert
More Rain Expected Over the Weekend

October 14th, 2022
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (10/13/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Red Flag warnings have been expanded for Friday. Lingering dry air and windy conditions keep the danger of fires high. Even though it’s cold this morning, we’ll be warmer today and probably hit the 80s. The southwest wind really helps push up temperatures. We’ve got more rain on the way over the weekend. It’ll be similar to the round earlier this week with maybe a few more spots of higher totals. Still not drought-breaking rain, but any rain is still a good thing. The best chance of rain looks to be Saturday night into Sunday. Colder temperatures move in for next week. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and lows in the 30s. A widespread frost is possible and the first freeze is possible for the higher elevations and South Missouri depending on wind and humidity levels.

