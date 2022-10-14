Energy Alert
Fire crews responding to brush fire

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire crews are currently working a brush fire in Craighead County as multiple fires have hit the area on the same day.

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 2000-block of County Road 766 near KAIT.

Anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Chris Carter was told the fire is burning back in the woods and the flames near the road are out.

Firefighters on the scene explained wind stirred up some embers from a control burn by the Forest Service on Monday, Oct. 10, starting today’s fire.

Region 8 News will continue to gather more details about this developing story.

