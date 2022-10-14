Energy Alert
Important fire safety precautions with dry conditions

The dry conditions could lead to grass fire around the area even with something as simple as a cigarette.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Low humidity and lack of rain is creating dry conditions across the state, and Craighead County officials want you to be safe.

On Friday, Oct. 14, the county was hit by three different fires, at least two near Jonesboro and another in Monette.

Anthony Coy, the Director of Craighead County Emergency Management, said during this time of year, many people are burning leaves and other objects in their yards.

He stressed although it feels like the right time to burn because it might be a beautiful day, he asked people to be patient.

“Our weather conditions right now have us look at it as a very nice day because of the low humidity, but that low humidity makes it very dry, and it makes fire want to spread more because it has less resistance,” Coy said.

Coy said even the smallest things could create a dangerous situation and asked people while there is a burn ban to be mindful of their surroundings.

“Something as simple as flicking a used cigarette out of your window going down the highway could cause a major situation,” Coy said.

Coy added he is hopeful for rain in the near future as well as some more humidity to open things up.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

WATCH: Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage 10/14