Multiple firefighters responding to large grass fire

Firefighters are battling a large grass fire near Valley View.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters are battling a large grass fire near Valley View.

According to Craighead County E-911, crews are fighting a fire in the 4900-block of Highway 226, near Bell Athletics.

The fire is located in the 4900-block of Highway 226 near Bell Athletics.
The fire is located in the 4900-block of Highway 226 near Bell Athletics.(Google Maps)

Firefighters from multiple agencies, including Valley View-Southridge and the Cash Fire Departments, are responding.

An ambulance is also on the scene. A spokesperson for MedicOne said they are there as a precaution. There have been no reports of injuries.

Because the smoke is so thick, visibility has dropped to near zero.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police, have been called in to redirect traffic.

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland urges motorists to avoid the area.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Motorists should avoid the area and yield to responding emergency crews.

