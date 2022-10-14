Oct. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

High winds, dry air, and dry conditions have made for an elevated wildfire risk across a large portion of Region 8. A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Friday.

We start a warm up Friday and into the weekend ahead of our next cold front. Models are bringing a wide range of rain amount across Region 8 with South Missouri seeing around a quarter of an inch to places in along and south of Highway 18 half an inch to an inch of rain.

Not drought breaking rain, but rain that will improve drought conditions. The best chance of rain looks to be Saturday night into Sunday.

Colder temperatures move in for next week. High in the upper 50s and lower 60s and lows in the 30s. A widespread frost is possible and the first freeze is possible for the higher elevations and South Missouri.

News Headlines

A suspected gunman is in custody after five people were fatally shot Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, in what the governor called “the nightmare of every community.”

Two mothers are turning the pain of their son’s murders into a purpose to get justice.

As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to ask for more help from state leaders.

Arkansas’ top lawyer and advocates for transgender youth are facing off in court next week.

The Arkansas State Fair is back and ready to roll out the rides.

