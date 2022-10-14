Energy Alert
Poplar Bluff Police Department appoints new police chief

Mike McClain will be sworn in during the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:00pm.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Poplar Bluff has appointed Mike McClain as police chief of the City of Poplar Bluff Police Department, effective August 14, 2022.

The city says McClain was first hired as a patrolman with the Poplar Bluff Police Department in March 1995 and has held the positions of corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

He has also served as deputy chief since September 2019 and interim police chief since September 10, 2022, following the retirement of long-time Police Chief Danny Whiteley on September 9, 2022.

“I am excited to have Chief McClain take over the reins of the Poplar Bluff Police Department following Chief Whiteley’s retirement”, said City Manager Matt Winters. “McClain brings with him 27 years of service at the Poplar Bluff Police Department. He has demonstrated excellent leadership abilities while serving as Deputy Chief and while serving as interim chief. McClain has very impressive qualifications and a passion for public safety. He is respected by the members of the PBPD and by the other department heads within the city.”

McClain will be sworn in during the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:00pm.

