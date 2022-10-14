Energy Alert
Teen spends years working to make hygiene products more accessible

Sitting on the corner of South Second Avenue and West Court Street in Piggott sit two lockers.
By Imani Williams
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Piggott girl worked for years to bring a resource she said is needed in her community.

Jacquline Clark is a Girl Scout who took on the task to create a project that helps every girl feel confident as they grow up.

Sitting on the corner of South Second Avenue and West Court Street in Piggott sit two lockers.

At first glance, they may look abandoned, but when you open the lockers you can find hygiene essentials like liners and baby wipes.

“While you’re driving by it does just look like a locker, but if you actually take the time to come and stop by and look and open it up you’ll actually see it is something you can grab and donate,” Clark said.

She wanted to bring something to her community that she felt was needed for everyone, but especially girls her age.

“Whenever you are in your teenage years and it is that time and you’re just starting and you don’t want to tell your mom and you’re around Piggott and you don’t want to go to the store or anything,” Clark said. “This is extremely helpful because you can just go get what you need.”

She said sometimes, it’s hard to find certain items in Piggott so this makes items easier to find those items.

“I saw that there was a need in the community for stuff to be more accessible, because in the stores sometime you can’t find what you are needing especially here in Piggott,” Clark said. “While it’s here it is easier to come to get.”

It took three years to bring this hygiene locker to Piggott and 50 hours of work recently.

“And then getting it here and putting everything here, it was not easy,” she said.

Clark said knowing it would help someone that she may call a neighbor pushed her to the finish line when obstacles got in the way.

“The prices of wood got too high and we had a little issue in that area so we had to find something else, luckily one of our good friends donated this locker,” she said.

The lockers have been stocked and ready for the community for a few weeks.

Clark said the response has been great and the lockers are doing well in the community so far, but anyone can donate whenever they want.

