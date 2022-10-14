Energy Alert
What the 2023 Social Security cost-of-living increase means for the Mid-South

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year around this time, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the upcoming year.

COLA increases are meant to offset rising prices including food, gas and living expenses.

Cristina Martin Firvida, Vice President of Government Affairs for AARP, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what the cost-of-living adjustment increase means for people receiving Social Security benefits and much more.

Firvida also share how Social Security affects people right here in the Mid-South.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

