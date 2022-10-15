Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

Police said they took a 17-year-old into custody and are seeking a 15-year-old in the Sept. 27 shooting outside of Roxborough High School.

Authorities earlier announced that they had arrested 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and were searching for a 16-year-old suspect.

Police said the four suspects identified so far have been charged or will be charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, firearms crimes and other counts in the shooting.

They earlier said they were seeking six suspects, including five shooters and a driver.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke is very thick on roadways around the area, drive carefully.
Multiple firefighters respond to large grass fire
Monette Police said the fire is at a shed on County Road 522, but they could not give any other...
Fire crews responding to shed fire
Firefighters on the scene explained wind stirred up some embers from a control burn by the...
Fire crews respond to brush fire
FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle...
Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies

Latest News

An Amber Alert for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham was canceled after the teen was found safe...
Missing Tennesse teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Fifth generation farmer Roy Petteway looks at the damage to his citrus grove from the effects...
After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle
A heavy police presence was seen at the scene where two police officers were killed, Thursday,...
Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise
FILE - A demonstrator waves a flag with marijuana leaves depicted on it during a protest...
Biden’s pot pardons could boost states’ legalization drives