Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old Wilson County teen found safe

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - 16-year-old Aubrea Branham was located safely in Murfreesboro early Saturday morning according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said that Branham was found with 35-year-old Hilario Fuentes who is currently in custody. Fuentes was wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and solicitation of a minor.

An Endangered Child Alert was initially issued for Branham on Friday before becoming an Amber Alert. Officials were not sure of her direction of travel at the time of the investigation.

Update: Happy to report that Aubrea Branham was safely located this morning in Murfreesboro.



Thanks to all who kept an eye out! pic.twitter.com/tOzd7I9AS0 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.