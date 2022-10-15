Energy Alert
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old Wilson County teen found safe

Endangered Child Alert
Endangered Child Alert(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Daniel Smithson and Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - 16-year-old Aubrea Branham was located safely in Murfreesboro early Saturday morning according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said that Branham was found with 35-year-old Hilario Fuentes who is currently in custody. Fuentes was wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and solicitation of a minor.

An Endangered Child Alert was initially issued for Branham on Friday before becoming an Amber Alert. Officials were not sure of her direction of travel at the time of the investigation.

