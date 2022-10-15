Energy Alert
Arkansas accelerates electric vehicle charging station program

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas is continuing to invest in electric vehicle charging stations.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, it will be accelerating the final disbursement of money for Level 2 charging stations.

The Level 2 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program is open to government, private, and nonprofit organizations in Arkansas.

According to E&E, the final disbursement includes $227,791, enough to reimburse up to 45 chargers. The average rebate for a Level 2 charging station is $5,000.

“I couldn’t be any more excited about broadening EV infrastructure across our state,” said E&E Cabinet Secretary Becky Keogh. “Due to the overwhelming amount of interest, we made the decision to make the last round of funding available now for the public. I’m encouraging all entities that have installed charging stations after February of this year to apply for reimbursement. Rebates are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.”

The program provides rebates for Level 2 chargers installed in Arkansas between Feb. 1 and Dec. 1. It is open to public and private applicants in Arkansas, but it does not include chargers installed at private residences.

According to E&E, Level 2 chargers can charge electric vehicles in eight hours or less using a 240-volt output. By comparison, Level 3 chargers, or DC-fast chargers, can charge an electric vehicle in about 20 or 30 minutes.

