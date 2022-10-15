Arkansas law enforcement to crack down on texting while driving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Whether you’re driving to work or traveling, make sure to keep an eye on the road or you may be in trouble.

According to Arkansas State Police, starting from Monday, Oct. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 23, law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law.

“U Drive, U Text, You Pay” is a coordinated campaign designed to stop distracted driving.

A news release stated during the week, parents are encouraged to discuss developing safe habits with their children, as most young people are seen using their phones on the road.

“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drivers 16 to 24 years old have also been observed using handheld electronic devices while driving with greater frequency than older drivers,” the agency said.

The news release went on to say vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among U.S. teens.

“It’s incomprehensible why anyone would read or send a text message while driving,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “People, young and old alike know it’s dangerous and deadly, but they selfishly put others at risk.”

Drivers should consider these reminders:

If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.

Designate your passenger as your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

Cell phone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or put your phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

For more information, contact the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at 501-618-8136.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.