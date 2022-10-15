Fire crews respond to house fire

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire Saturday afternoon.

According to a desk sergeant with emergency services for Craighead County, the Monette Fire Department and Lake City Fire Department were dispatched to a “fully engulfed” house fire Saturday.

The house is located in Lake City at 404 County Road 830.

Officials on the scene said no one was hurt in the fire and the home was abandoned.

On the scene of a house fire east of Lake City. I spoke a to a Sheriffs deputy who told me there are no injuries and the house was abandoned. @ImaniWilliamstv @Region8News pic.twitter.com/cPYniXALJJ — Jace Passmore (@JacePassmore1) October 15, 2022

Once more details are available this story will be updated.

