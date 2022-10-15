Energy Alert
Fire crews respond to house fire

Lake City house fire scene
Lake City house fire scene(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire Saturday afternoon.

According to a desk sergeant with emergency services for Craighead County, the Monette Fire Department and Lake City Fire Department were dispatched to a “fully engulfed” house fire Saturday.

The house is located in Lake City at 404 County Road 830.

Officials on the scene said no one was hurt in the fire and the home was abandoned.

Once more details are available this story will be updated.

