Man strives to create a positive event for his home town

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In recent months Blytheville has been in several headlines about violence, excessive noise, and murders.

That’s why Demontay Jefferson said he plans to start changing how his community is seen.

He wants to give those in Blytheville activities to help with there being little available in the city.

“To bring something positive to Blytheville is very important, we have a bad reputation for a lot of bad things, but Blytheville is actually a good place,” he said.

Jefferson wants to help in changing the narrative of the place he calls home.

“I wouldn’t change it for nothing. Blytheville is a wonderful place, Blytheville has a lot of great people,” he said.

Jefferson was raised in Blytheville and has lived in the city most of his life.

He said the recent incidents there made him want to give the community something to look forward to. More specifically, something positive.

“Shared something about a haunted house and I had an idea with this building and I got with a guy from Missouri that’s going to redecorate it,” he said.

Jefferson came up with the idea to bring a haunted house to Blytheville, one for youth and the community to enjoy.

“But it’s going to be a haunted house. It’s going to be five rooms, based on the invasion of clowns,” he said.

It will be a week-long event during the week of Halloween. Jefferson said it will be a week full of positivity to bring to the city.

The week will be capped off with a trunk or treat. Businesses in the community are helping to make it happen.

“It’s absolutely a great feeling to give back and do anything positive,” he said.

The Halloween event will happen at the Mississippi County Fairground.

Jefferson said the Mississippi County Sheriff’s office will be helping with security for the event.

