Police: Evening burglar seen rummaging through downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in finding a burglar who has been seen on multiple occasions stealing items in the city.

On Friday, Oct. 14, the agency posted security video of a man walking on Main Street, freely taking items off the street.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, he could even be seen climbing into the back of an unsuspecting soft top.

Officers added the man was seen on Wednesday, Oct. 12 stealing items on Hester Street.

If you recognize the man in this video, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867). If your tip leads to an identification of the suspect, you will be entitled to a cash reward.

