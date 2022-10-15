Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Teen arrested for helping plot relative’s murder, authorities say

Authorities in Louisiana say two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting. (Source: WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that killed a 33-year-old woman.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

WAFB reports that deputies apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He was booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen told homicide detectives that a 16-year-old girl solicited his help to kill the woman, who was a family member of the girl.

Detectives said they also took the girl into custody, as she confessed to her part in having the victim killed.

Authorities identified the woman killed as 33-year-old Markeshia Stone.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck.
Man killed after colliding with semi-truck
Smoke is very thick on roadways around the area, drive carefully.
Multiple firefighters respond to large grass fire
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Arkansas personal property taxes are due on Oct. 15. But, this year, residents will get a...
Tax deadline extended
Monette Police said the fire is at a shed on County Road 522, but they could not give any other...
Fire crews responding to shed fire

Latest News

WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
Mike McClain will be sworn in during the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:00pm.
Poplar Bluff Police Department appoints new police chief
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
At debate, Herschel Walker denies past support for US abortion ban
According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the Arkansas Department of Energy and...
Arkansas accelerates electric vehicle charging station program