Arkansas State squanders 12 point 4th quarter lead, falls at Southern Miss

Janari Dean had the go-ahead TD Saturday night. Arkansas State fell at Southern Miss 20-19.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (KAIT) - Arkansas State led by 12 with 12 minutes to go in Hattiesburg.

But it all unraveled for the Red Wolves at The Rock. Southern Miss marched 95 yards to cut the deficit to 5. A Frank Gore Jr. rushing score made it 19-14. They tacked on a go ahead Janari Dean rushing TD with 2 minutes and change left. Butch Jones’ pack couldn’t respond, falling 20-19 Saturday night.

James Blackman was 25 of 34 passing for 236 yards and 2 TD. Both passing scores went to Jeff Foreman, he finished with 3 catches for 50 yards. 11 different Red Wolves had a reception. Special teams fared well, Ryan Hanson and William Przystup each pinned the Golden Eagles with punts inside the 10. But the defense couldn’t get off the field on key 3rd downs, that allowed USM to rally for their first Sun Belt win.

Arkansas State falls to 2-5 overall, 1-3 in Sun Belt play. Saturday marked the 3rd time this season that the Red Wolves have led in the 4th quarter but ended up falling in the ballgame (Old Dominion, Memphis). They’ll continue their road swing on October 22nd. A-State travels to Louisiana, kickoff is at 4:00pm on ESPN+.

