Body found in Izard County

(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies were called to the scene of a found vehicle and body.

According to a media release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Charley Melton said on Oct. 16, around 12:30 p.m. Izard County deputies were called to an area near Arkansas Highway 56 and the intersection of Larkin Road, west of Violet Hill.

The call was for a vehicle being found in a wooded area about 100 yards off Highway 56 along with a body.

When deputies got to the scene, they discovered the found vehicle and license plate matched the description of Mark Ellis’ vehicle.

Ellis was reported missing on Sept. 15.

Officials say there are no signs of foul play but an investigation has been opened, pending identification and cause of death from the State Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

