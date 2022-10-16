Energy Alert
Craighead County coffee shop to close

(Storyblocks)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A coffee shop in Brookland will close its doors at the end of October.

In a media release posted Sunday, Mocha Jo’s Coffee Company announced they will be closing on Oct. 29.

“These decisions are always difficult ones to make, because if you look at things on paper- it doesn’t quite make sense. But sometimes, we reach a time in our lives when we need to take a new direction,” said Jeff Broadaway and Maegan Broadaway. “After 4 years, it’s time for us to move on into a new season of life for us and our family.”

The company owners said they are working to form a deal with “another local family that owns the same type of business” and hopes to soon announce the business coming to their Brookland location to open up shop.

Jeff and Maegan encouraged customers to come and use saved punch cards and gift cards, and snatch up remaining merchandise.

The coffee shop will sell any remaining syrups during the last week of operation.

