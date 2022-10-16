Fans react to Tennessee win against Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A flood of orange and white rushed onto the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee’s last-second victory over Alabama.

Vols fans have been waiting 16 long years for their team to beat the Crimson Tide and were loud throughout the back-and-forth game. Tennessee broke its decibel volume record at Neyland multiple times on the way to the upset.

The goalposts were taken down, carrying on a Knoxville tradition, while other people lit up victory cigars on the field. Many fans were so elated they did not know what to do with themselves after getting onto the field.

“I was dying,” one fan said about the close game. “I am a lifelong Tennessee fan. I was dying. I took years off my life that game.”

Some fans laid down on the checkerboard end zone to do turf angels, while others wanted to make sure they had a souvenir to remember the game by picking up handfuls of grass.

The party is still ongoing in Knoxville outside the stadium and will go on well into the night. It’s a night that Vols fans say they will remember forever.

