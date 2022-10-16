Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Freeze Likely!

October 17th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Get ready for a cold week. And if you’re thinking it’s a little early for that, you’d be right. The cold airmass on the way this week is very unusual for us. It’ll be the earliest freeze since Oct 10th, 2000, and either the 6th or 7th earliest on record. It would also only be the 3rd time we’ve gotten this cold this early in the past 70 years. It’s not too bad today. Highs reach the 60s after a chilly start. You’ll need the coat the next few mornings as temperatures reach the freezing mark and possibly the 20s in spots. The afternoons won’t be as warm with highs only in the 50s expected. 70s start to return later this week as the cold air is replaced with more fall-like air. We’ll continue to dry out as no more rain chances are on the way for the next week.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Body found in Izard County
Craighead County coffee shop to close
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Police investigating Mississippi County shooting

Latest News

Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (10/15/22)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (10/15/22)
The dry conditions could lead to grass fire around the area even with something as simple as a...
Important fire safety precautions with dry conditions
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (10/14)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (10/14)
Burn bans increase amid dry conditions