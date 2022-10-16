Freeze Likely!

Get ready for a cold week. And if you’re thinking it’s a little early for that, you’d be right. The cold airmass on the way this week is very unusual for us. It’ll be the earliest freeze since Oct 10th, 2000, and either the 6th or 7th earliest on record. It would also only be the 3rd time we’ve gotten this cold this early in the past 70 years. It’s not too bad today. Highs reach the 60s after a chilly start. You’ll need the coat the next few mornings as temperatures reach the freezing mark and possibly the 20s in spots. The afternoons won’t be as warm with highs only in the 50s expected. 70s start to return later this week as the cold air is replaced with more fall-like air. We’ll continue to dry out as no more rain chances are on the way for the next week.

