Grizzlies, Clarke agree to four-year, $52 million extension

Brandon Clarke
Brandon Clarke(Andy Clayton-King | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies have locked up another key member of their young core, as ESPN reports Memphis and F/C Brandon Clarke have agreed to terms on a four-year, $52 million deal.

The 26-year-old from Vancouver is entering his fourth NBA season.

He averaged 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season.

He’s expected to play even more in the early portion of this season while Jaren Jackson Jr. recovers from foot surgery.

The Grizzlies open their 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m..

