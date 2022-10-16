Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hundreds gather for area Fall Festival

Pumpkins sit on the a tree made by a local vendor.
Pumpkins sit on the a tree made by a local vendor.(KAIT)
By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday a Jonesboro organization hosted Fall Festival for all to enjoy.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at Rotary Centennial Plaza downtown, Downtown Jonesboro Alliance made sure Fall Festival had everything you could ask for, free ice cream, live music, and half a dozen local vendors and food trucks.

The goal of the festival was to bring the community together and encourage people to shop with local vendors and artists, rather than online.

“I put part of my heart behind building this event to support local businesses, and instead of going on Esty, you let go and find our local artist,” said event organizer Sarah Rickert.

The festival helped bring the community together for a great time.

“I am super passionate about just bringing our community together and bringing our families out and just supporting each other,” said Rickert.

Rickert said the turnout was phenomenal and that she’s is looking to expand the festival next year.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke is very thick on roadways around the area, drive carefully.
Multiple firefighters respond to large grass fire
Monette Police said the fire is at a shed on County Road 522, but they could not give any other...
Fire crews responding to shed fire
FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Lake City house fire scene
Fire crews respond to house fire
Firefighters on the scene explained wind stirred up some embers from a control burn by the...
Fire crews respond to brush fire

Latest News

Police investigating Mississippi County shooting
Lake City house fire scene
Fire crews respond to house fire
FILE - A demonstrator waves a flag with marijuana leaves depicted on it during a protest...
Biden’s pot pardons could boost states’ legalization drives
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
FFN - Week 8 Scores + Video Highlights »