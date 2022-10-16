Hundreds gather for area Fall Festival

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday a Jonesboro organization hosted Fall Festival for all to enjoy.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at Rotary Centennial Plaza downtown, Downtown Jonesboro Alliance made sure Fall Festival had everything you could ask for, free ice cream, live music, and half a dozen local vendors and food trucks.

The goal of the festival was to bring the community together and encourage people to shop with local vendors and artists, rather than online.

“I put part of my heart behind building this event to support local businesses, and instead of going on Esty, you let go and find our local artist,” said event organizer Sarah Rickert.

The festival helped bring the community together for a great time.

“I am super passionate about just bringing our community together and bringing our families out and just supporting each other,” said Rickert.

Rickert said the turnout was phenomenal and that she’s is looking to expand the festival next year.

