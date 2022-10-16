Hundreds gather to walk for a cure

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Alzheimer’s Association Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Jonesboro took place on Saturday, residents came out to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The atmosphere at Saturday’s event on Heritage Lawn was energetic, as hundreds gathered to walk the trails around Arkansas State University.

Alzheimer’s is the 7th deadliest disease in the United States according to the CDC. A person with the disease can experience memory loss that disrupts daily life, such as getting lost in a familiar place or repeating questions.

Kay Greenway knows all about the struggles of this disease as she watched Alzheimer’s slowly take her husband from her until he passed four years ago.

“He got to where he could not walk and where he could not talk,” said Greenway. “We took care of him just like he was a baby.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the disease affects over 60,000 Arkansas residents.

Kirsten Dickens was only 8 years old when her grandma first was diagnosed but she remembers the impact it had on her family.

Dickens is now the executive director of the Arkansas chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“The beautiful woman that we knew was slowly disappearing, day by day and year by year, and for me, I did not get to know her,” said Dickens.

The walk hosted a “Promise Garden” where participants used flowers to represent how they are connected to the disease.

Purple flowers represented a person lost to the disease, and blue represented someone that is currently battling the disease. There were a lot of purple flowers.

There was one white flower to represent the first person that will survive Alzheimer’s.

For many in attendance, a cure cannot come fast enough.

“It would be amazing to find a cure for Alzheimer’s, there are so many struggling with this awful disease, and if we could find a cure that would be amazing, not only to the residents but to their families,” said Melissa Orr, caregiver for an Alzheimer’s patient.

For people like Greenway and Dickens, this yearly event will be used to carry on the memory of their loved ones.

“The grandkids called him ‘Papa’ and he was a carpenter for 50 years, so that is why we came up with our slogan, ‘Hammer out Alzheimer’s’,” said Greenway.

