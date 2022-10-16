Missouri Department of Agriculture introduces AgriStress helpline

VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - Most areas of Missouri and Arkansas are dealing with severe drought conditions, and many farmers have had a stressful summer. Now there’s a new way for those farmers to get some help. The new AgriStress helpline is designed to help farmers in their time of need.

Christi Miller, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Agriculture, said all it takes is one call for help.

“Just to listen and let the farmer or rancher get everything out that they need to get out,” said Miller.

Miller says the new AgriStress helpline is meant for those in agriculture and their families.

“If they’re sitting in that pickup truck or that tractor, they can pick up the phone and make a phone call and talk to someone,” said Miller.

Verona rancher Jack Miller says this was a long time coming.

“It’s so easy to get in over your head this day and time,” said Miller.

Miller also thinks this is great for younger farmers who could be experiencing their worst summer yet.

“I do think so,” said Miller. “I’ve got a grandson that’s trying to get into it, and it’s a tough thing. Lan is high. Fertilizer is high.”

Miller says the goal is to help farmers and ranchers who don’t have the right mental health resources in their area and are afraid to reach out.

“We keep our heads down and keep moving forward, but that doesn’t mean it’s not important for us to ask for help,” said Miller

Miller says you can call or text the number 24/7, which is entirely confidential. The number is 833.897.2474.

The helpline is being paid for with $500,000 in grant funds.

