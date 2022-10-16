Energy Alert
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy(St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The death of a St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy was announced Sunday.

A media release from the First Judicial District Drug Task Force gave its deepest condolences to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Major Gene Wingo.

Major Wingo served St. Francis County, the First Judicial District, and worked part-time for the 1st DTF task force for many years.

Major Wingo was Sheriff Bobby May’s designated representative to the Drug Task Force Board of Directors.

“Major Wingo gave of himself to serve his county, state, and nation,” said officials. “Tonight, it was our highest honor to escort Major Wingo back home to St. Francis County along with our brothers and sisters of the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office.”

