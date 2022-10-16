Pappas, Schmidt sweep Sun Belt Golfer of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a great week for Arkansas State golf. The men took home the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate Title thanks in large part to Devyn Pappas.

The Valley View alum won the Sun Belt’s Golfer of the Week after sinking a tournament-clinching birdie on the 18th. The Red Wolves won the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate by 3 strokes.

Pappas also took home the individual title.

The Red Wolves swept the Sun Belt weekly awards. Olivia Schmidt also took home the Sun Belt Golfer of the Week on the women’s side.

She won the Lady Red Wolves Classic Individual Title by four strokes, setting a school record 54-hole total in the process.

The senior shot 12-under par, the lowest round in Sun Belt history.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.