Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police investigating Mississippi County shooting

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the death of a Blytheville man.

According to a press release from Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, on Oct. 15, around  5:23 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Cherry and Ruddle.

When officers got to the scene, they found 30-year-old Kenneth Reed of Blytheville who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating Reed’s death, saying they have “several leads.”

If you have any information regarding Reed’s death, you are encouraged to contact the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 844- 910-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke is very thick on roadways around the area, drive carefully.
Multiple firefighters respond to large grass fire
Monette Police said the fire is at a shed on County Road 522, but they could not give any other...
Fire crews responding to shed fire
FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Lake City house fire scene
Fire crews respond to house fire
Firefighters on the scene explained wind stirred up some embers from a control burn by the...
Fire crews respond to brush fire

Latest News

Pumpkins sit on the a tree made by a local vendor.
Hundreds gather for area Fall Festival
Lake City house fire scene
Fire crews respond to house fire
FILE - A demonstrator waves a flag with marijuana leaves depicted on it during a protest...
Biden’s pot pardons could boost states’ legalization drives
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
FFN - Week 8 Scores + Video Highlights »