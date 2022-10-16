Police investigating Mississippi County shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the death of a Blytheville man.

According to a press release from Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, on Oct. 15, around 5:23 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Cherry and Ruddle.

When officers got to the scene, they found 30-year-old Kenneth Reed of Blytheville who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating Reed’s death, saying they have “several leads.”

If you have any information regarding Reed’s death, you are encouraged to contact the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 844- 910-STOP.

