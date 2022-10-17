A-State football home game against South Alabama to kick at 3 PM, appear on ESPNU

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team’s Sun Belt Conference home game against South Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 29, will appear on ESPNU with a 3:00 p.m. kickoff, the league office and ESPN announced Monday.

The contest will mark 11th all-time meeting between Arkansas State and South Alabama. The Jaguars have won four of the last five contests in the series after A-State won the first five games in the series that begin in 2012.

A-State has one game scheduled ahead of its outing with South Alabama, traveling to Lafayette, La., to take on the Ragin’ Cajuns at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in a game that will appear on ESPN+. Every A-State football game can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 KFIN in the Northeast Arkansas area.

