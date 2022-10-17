Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas’ Clark wins SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas football’s Hudson Clark has been named SEC Defensive Player of the Week following his dominant performance in the Razorbacks’ 52-35 win at BYU. It’s his second career SEC weekly honor.

Clark finished the game with a team and career high 11 stops (four solo) with one interception and one fumble recovery. Clark is the only defender in the SEC and one of two FBS defenders (Virginia DB Jonas Sanker) this season to record 10+ tackles with an interception and fumble recovery.

The Dallas native was part of an Arkansas defense that forced three BYU turnovers, including BYU’s first two lost fumbles of the season. Entering the game, the Cougars had only turned the ball over twice all season.

Clark made a crucial interception at the Razorbacks’ own 32-yard line with 2:22 remaining in the second quarter to give possession back to the Hogs before half, leading to an eventual touchdown that extended Arkansas’ lead to 31-21 heading into the break. He also recovered a fumble (forced by teammate Dwight McGothern) early in the fourth quarter to set up an Arkansas drive that knocked 10:29 off the clock and sealed the win.

Following a bye week, Clark and the Hogs are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Auburn. Game time and TV designation are TBD.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Craighead County coffee shop to close
Body found in Izard County
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Man found dead, police investigating

Latest News

Arkansas State guard is the lone returning starter for 2022-23
Fields named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team, A-State picked to finish 12th
Keya Patton and Morgan Wallace led the way as A-State wins, 98-48.
Patton, Pendleton named to Preseason All-Sun Belt teams
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's...
Razorback men’s hoops top 10 in first preseason AP Poll
A-State football home game against South Alabama to kick at 3 PM, appear on ESPNU