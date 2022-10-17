Arkansas’ Clark wins SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas football’s Hudson Clark has been named SEC Defensive Player of the Week following his dominant performance in the Razorbacks’ 52-35 win at BYU. It’s his second career SEC weekly honor.

Clark finished the game with a team and career high 11 stops (four solo) with one interception and one fumble recovery. Clark is the only defender in the SEC and one of two FBS defenders (Virginia DB Jonas Sanker) this season to record 10+ tackles with an interception and fumble recovery.

The Dallas native was part of an Arkansas defense that forced three BYU turnovers, including BYU’s first two lost fumbles of the season. Entering the game, the Cougars had only turned the ball over twice all season.

Clark made a crucial interception at the Razorbacks’ own 32-yard line with 2:22 remaining in the second quarter to give possession back to the Hogs before half, leading to an eventual touchdown that extended Arkansas’ lead to 31-21 heading into the break. He also recovered a fumble (forced by teammate Dwight McGothern) early in the fourth quarter to set up an Arkansas drive that knocked 10:29 off the clock and sealed the win.

Following a bye week, Clark and the Hogs are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Auburn. Game time and TV designation are TBD.

