Fields named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team, A-State picked to finish 12th

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re just a little over 2 weeks away from Arkansas State basketball at First National Bank Arena. On the men’s side, the Red Wolves open their season on November 7 against Harding.

It will be a new look for Mike Balado’s pack. A-State was picked to finish 12th in the Sun Belt’s preseason coaches poll released Monday.

Arkansas State is picked to finish 12th in Preseason Sun Belt Coaches Poll with Louisiana picked to win.



Caleb Fields named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team. pic.twitter.com/BUTdaT5Ioz — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) October 17, 2022

Caleb Fields was named to the Preseason Third Team. The junior started all 29 games last season, scoring over seven points a game and dishing out over four assists. He has 323 career assists, tied for the eighth-most in program history.

He’s the lone returning starter for A-State from the squad that finished last season with 18 wins, marking the fourth time the Red Wolves have had 18 or more wins since the 1999-2000 season.

A-State made it to the Sun Belt quarterfinals last year. The Red Wolves will have 9 newcomers on this year’s team.

Sixth-year head coach Mike Balado and Fields take the podium for Sun Belt Conference Media Day at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on ESPN+. The annual Scarlet & Black Scrimmage is Friday at 6:00 p.m. inside First National Bank Arena with free admission.

2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Louisiana - 190 (10)

2. Texas State - 162 (1)

3. South Alabama - 150 (1)

4. James Madison - 149 (1)

5. Georgia State - 127 (1)

6. Marshall - 122

7. App State - 120

8. Coastal Carolina - 100

9. Old Dominion - 93

10. Troy - 76

11. Georgia Southern - 69

12. Arkansas State - 48

13. Southern Miss - 34

14. ULM – 30

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year

Jordan Brown, Louisiana (JR | F | Roseville, Calif.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Jordan Brown, Louisiana (JR | F | Roseville, Calif.)

Mason Harrell, Texas State (SR | G | Midwest City, Okla.)

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall (SR | G | Columbus, Ohio)

Vado Morse, James Madison (R-SR | G | Suitland, Md.)

Kevin Samuel, South Alabama (GR | C | Codrington Village, Barbuda)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Donovan Gregory, App State (SR | F | Charlotte, N.C.)

Felipe Haase, Southern Miss (GR | F | Osorno, Chile)

Kobe Julien, Louisiana (R-SO | F | Baton Rouge, La.)

Essam Mostafa, Coastal Carolina (R-JR | C | Cairo, Egypt)

Greg Parham II, South Alabama (GR | G | Richmond, Va.)

Preseason All Sun-Belt Third Team

Kamdyn Curfman, Marshall (JR | G | North Bethesda, Md.)

Caleb Fields, Arkansas State (JR | G | Lewisburg, Tenn.)

Nika Metskhvarishvili, ULM (JR | F | Tbilisi, Georgia)

Andrew Taylor, Marshall (R-JR | G | Corbin, Ky.)

Zay Williams, Troy (SR | F | Birmingham, Ala.)

