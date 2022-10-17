Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Fields named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team, A-State picked to finish 12th

Arkansas State guard is the lone returning starter for 2022-23
Arkansas State guard is the lone returning starter for 2022-23(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re just a little over 2 weeks away from Arkansas State basketball at First National Bank Arena. On the men’s side, the Red Wolves open their season on November 7 against Harding.

It will be a new look for Mike Balado’s pack. A-State was picked to finish 12th in the Sun Belt’s preseason coaches poll released Monday.

Caleb Fields was named to the Preseason Third Team. The junior started all 29 games last season, scoring over seven points a game and dishing out over four assists. He has 323 career assists, tied for the eighth-most in program history.

He’s the lone returning starter for A-State from the squad that finished last season with 18 wins, marking the fourth time the Red Wolves have had 18 or more wins since the 1999-2000 season.

A-State made it to the Sun Belt quarterfinals last year. The Red Wolves will have 9 newcomers on this year’s team.

Sixth-year head coach Mike Balado and Fields take the podium for Sun Belt Conference Media Day at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on ESPN+. The annual Scarlet & Black Scrimmage is Friday at 6:00 p.m. inside First National Bank Arena with free admission.

2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Louisiana - 190 (10)

2. Texas State - 162 (1)

3. South Alabama - 150 (1)

4. James Madison - 149 (1)

5. Georgia State - 127 (1)

6. Marshall - 122

7. App State - 120

8. Coastal Carolina - 100

9. Old Dominion - 93

10. Troy - 76

11. Georgia Southern - 69

12. Arkansas State - 48

13. Southern Miss - 34

14. ULM – 30

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year

Jordan Brown, Louisiana (JR | F | Roseville, Calif.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Jordan Brown, Louisiana (JR | F | Roseville, Calif.)

Mason Harrell, Texas State (SR | G | Midwest City, Okla.)

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall (SR | G | Columbus, Ohio)

Vado Morse, James Madison (R-SR | G | Suitland, Md.)

Kevin Samuel, South Alabama (GR | C | Codrington Village, Barbuda)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Donovan Gregory, App State (SR | F | Charlotte, N.C.)

Felipe Haase, Southern Miss (GR | F | Osorno, Chile)

Kobe Julien, Louisiana (R-SO | F | Baton Rouge, La.)

Essam Mostafa, Coastal Carolina (R-JR | C | Cairo, Egypt)

Greg Parham II, South Alabama (GR | G | Richmond, Va.)

Preseason All Sun-Belt Third Team

Kamdyn Curfman, Marshall (JR | G | North Bethesda, Md.)

Caleb Fields, Arkansas State (JR | G | Lewisburg, Tenn.)

Nika Metskhvarishvili, ULM (JR | F | Tbilisi, Georgia)

Andrew Taylor, Marshall (R-JR | G | Corbin, Ky.)

Zay Williams, Troy (SR | F | Birmingham, Ala.)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Craighead County coffee shop to close
Body found in Izard County
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Man found dead, police investigating

Latest News

Arkansas’ Clark wins SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's...
Razorback men’s hoops top 10 in first preseason AP Poll
A-State football home game against South Alabama to kick at 3 PM, appear on ESPNU
Keya Patton and Morgan Wallace led the way as A-State wins, 98-48.
Patton, Pendleton named to Preseason All-Sun Belt teams