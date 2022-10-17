Winter in October

Energy Alert
October 18th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Temperatures keep falling this morning to or below freezing. It’ll get a little colder Wednesday morning which is probably the favorite for most seeing a freeze. Winds are still elevated enough to keep temperatures from falling as efficiently and maybe keep a few areas freeze or frost free. Not the case Wednesday morning as most can’t escape this early round of winter air. Afternoon temperatures don’t look much better through the middle of the week despite all the sunshine. 50s and 60s until temperatures start warming as we go into the weekend when highs back to around 80 return. The next chance of rain comes early next week to bring more desperately needed rain. The Mississippi River continues to hover at its lowest level on record.

