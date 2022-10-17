Energy Alert
Gas prices trickle down, diesel prices soar

A week after prices shot up 20 cents, the cost of gasoline in Arkansas dropped slightly.
A week after prices shot up 20 cents, the cost of gasoline in Arkansas dropped slightly.(MGN Online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A week after prices shot up 20 cents, the cost of gasoline in Arkansas dropped slightly.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday, Oct. 17, that average prices in the Natural State fell 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.35.

The national average price of gas fell 5.4 cents a gallon to $3.86, while diesel prices rose 18.7 cents a gallon in the last week to $5.06.

While the national average drop was abrupt, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said it was expected.

He predicts continued drops in gas prices as West Coast refineries outages are addressed. However, he warns diesel prices will continue to soar.

“In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere,” De Haan said. “Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle-of-the-barrel products like these two push prices higher.”

