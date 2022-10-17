Energy Alert
Journey coming to FedExForum this Spring

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Classic rock group Journey is headed to Memphis early next year.

The group is set to play their Freedom Tour 2023, with a Memphis date on April 1.

They will headline FedExForum alongside guest TOTO.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m.

