Journey coming to FedExForum this Spring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Classic rock group Journey is headed to Memphis early next year.

The group is set to play their Freedom Tour 2023, with a Memphis date on April 1.

They will headline FedExForum alongside guest TOTO.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.