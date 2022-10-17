Man accused of intentionally setting grass fires

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man faces 15 felony charges after sheriff’s investigators say he intentionally set more than a dozen grass fires.

Trenton Lee Strain, 43, of Clarkridge, is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center on the following charges:

Reckless burning-14 counts

Arson

Driving while intoxicated

Refusal of intoxication test

Careless driving

Speeding

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Clarkridge Volunteer Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies responded to a fire on State Highway 201 North near County Road 784.

A short time after knocking down that fire, crews responded to additional fires set in the same area along County Roads 782, 99, and 36.

“A witness reported that he saw a maroon pickup truck on Baxter CR 36 that was stopped along the roadside,” Sheriff John Montgomery said in a Monday news release. “Once he passed the truck, he saw a fire in the ditch line that was spreading.”

Montgomery said the witness also provided a physical description of the man in the truck.

On Friday, Oct. 14, another witness reported seeing a man lighting wads of paper and throwing them out of his vehicle window.

The witness followed the vehicle into Missouri and reported the man’s actions to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office.

Montgomery said the witness followed the suspect to a convenience store where he saw him purchase alcohol and a newspaper.

The witness provided a license plate number to the sheriff’s office that returned to Strain, the release said.

“Deputies converged on the area and began searching for the suspect vehicle,” Montgomery said. “At approximately 3:48 p.m., deputies saw the suspect vehicle heading south of State Highway 201 North and conducted a traffic stop.”

According to Montgomery, deputies determined that Strain was intoxicated and arrested him for DWI.

“Inside the vehicle were a lighter and wadded-up sheets of paper,” Montgomery said.

The sheriff said the witnesses also confirmed Strain and his vehicle were the ones they had seen.

According to officials with the fire department, they responded to 6 or 7 brush/grass fires on Thursday and an additional 7 fires on Friday. In one of the fires, an unoccupied building sustained extensive damage.

Strain remains in custody on a $25,000 bond awaiting arraignment in circuit court.

Montgomery said he will likely face similar charges in Ozark County, Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.