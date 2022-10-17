New trial date set in Devine murder case

Energy Alert
Charles A. Devine was arrested back in July 2019 on suspicion of first-degree murder in the...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trial is set to begin on Monday for an Osceola man accused of killing his wife.

Charles Devine was arrested in July 2019 on suspicion of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his wife Stacey Devine.

Jonesboro police have been investigating the death of Stacey since 2016 when her body was found by a man walking his dog near the intersection of Commerce Drive and Pacific Road in Jonesboro.

In June of this year, a Craighead County district judge ordered a bond reduction for Charles.

The conditions of the reduction state Devine would have to stay at his mother’s home under a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew each day. The conditions also state he would have to wear an ankle monitor and wouldn’t be able to possess any illegal drugs or alcohol and firearms.

