Northeast Arkansas church to host inaugural fall festival

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Revival Center is looking to kick off a new fall tradition that will bring the community together, and bring people closer to Jesus.

An inaugural fall festival is set to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 22 at noon at 261 North Pine Street in Trumann.

The festival is being paid for out of the pockets of the Revival Center church members along with a couple of donations from outside the congregation.

The church is hosting a fun competition to help raise more money for the festival.

“My pastor wrote the amount down on a piece of paper, only he knows, if we hit that amount, my wife will get to throw a pie in my face, but if we don’t hit that amount I get to throw a pie in her face,” said festival coordinator Kenneth Crist.

One church member said they were so excited to be able to put this on for a community that only has a couple of festivals per year.

Crist said the festival will have basketball, a ring toss competition, and a donut-eating contest.

While Crist said having fun and bringing everyone together is a big part of the festival, it’s not the main reason.

“You know it is all fun and games, but it is also about Jesus,” said Crist.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.