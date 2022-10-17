Oct. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Get ready for a cold week. And if you’re thinking it’s a little early for that, you’d be right.

The cold airmass on the way this week is very unusual for us. It’ll be the earliest freeze since Oct 10th, 2000, and either the 6th or 7th earliest on record. It would also only be the 3rd time we’ve gotten this cold this early in the past 70 years.

It’s not too bad today. Highs reach the 60s after a chilly start. You’ll need the coat the next few mornings as temperatures reach the freezing mark and possibly the 20s in spots.

The afternoons won’t be as warm with highs only in the 50s expected. 70s start to return later this week as the cold air is replaced with more fall-like air.

We’ll continue to dry out as no more rain chances are on the way for the next week.

A trial is set to begin on Monday for an Osceola man accused of killing his wife.

Personal property taxes are due today in Arkansas.

Initial proceedings begin Monday in Little Rock for a trial challenging the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for youth.

After four months of meeting every week, the Arkansas School Safety Commission’s final report was approved by Gov. Hutchinson.

