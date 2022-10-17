Patton, Pendleton named to Preseason All-Sun Belt teams

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re just a little over two weeks away from Arkansas State basketball at First National Bank Arena. The Sun Belt Conference has released its Preseason Coaches Poll and All-Sun Belt Teams.

On the women’s side, two Red Wolves are represented on the Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams.

Keya Patton was named to the First Team.

The senior guard averaged over 14 points a game last season before tearing her ACL in January. The Auburn transfer is back working out with the team.

She was the ONLY #SunBeltWBB player to record a 30-point half last season and now @i__Hoops beginning her senior season on the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team!#WolvesUp🐺 x #NetsAintFree✂ pic.twitter.com/KnvVj3fUMR — Arkansas State Women's Basketball 🏀 (@AStateWB) October 17, 2022

Lauryn Pendleton hit 31 triples and averaged over 11 a game last year as she locked down the Sun Belt’s Freshman of the Year award. Now, she’s named to the Preseason Third Team All-Conference.

The Red Wolves are picked to finish 9th in the conference. Troy garnered 12 of 13 first-place votes.

Arkansas State opens its season on the road at Louisiana Tech on November 10. Destinee Rogers’ pack will return to First National Bank Arena on November 16 against Hendrix.

Pendleton will join Rogers for the league-wide women’s basketball media day, the conference’s first in-person media day since 2012-13. A-State will take the main stage at the Caesar’s Superdome at 9:15 a.m. CT live on ESPN+.

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Troy (12) – 194

2. Old Dominion (1) – 166

3. Louisiana – 161

4. Southern Miss - 137

5. Texas State – 135

6. James Madison – 130

7. Georgia Southern (1) – 108

8. App State – 102

9. Arkansas State – 96

10. Marshall – 91

11. Georgia State – 50

12. Coastal Carolina – 45

13. South Alabama – 38

14. ULM - 17

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State

Domonique Davis, Southern Miss

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

Keya Patton, Arkansas State

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Kennedy Taylor, Texas State

Brandi Williams, Louisiana

Janay Sanders, App State

Kiki Jefferson, James Madison

Melyia Grayson, Southern Miss

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana

Amari Young, Old Dominion

Lauryn Pendleton, Arkansas State

Jashanti Simmons, Troy

Faith Alston, App State

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.