Patton, Pendleton named to Preseason All-Sun Belt teams
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re just a little over two weeks away from Arkansas State basketball at First National Bank Arena. The Sun Belt Conference has released its Preseason Coaches Poll and All-Sun Belt Teams.
On the women’s side, two Red Wolves are represented on the Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams.
Keya Patton was named to the First Team.
The senior guard averaged over 14 points a game last season before tearing her ACL in January. The Auburn transfer is back working out with the team.
Lauryn Pendleton hit 31 triples and averaged over 11 a game last year as she locked down the Sun Belt’s Freshman of the Year award. Now, she’s named to the Preseason Third Team All-Conference.
The Red Wolves are picked to finish 9th in the conference. Troy garnered 12 of 13 first-place votes.
Arkansas State opens its season on the road at Louisiana Tech on November 10. Destinee Rogers’ pack will return to First National Bank Arena on November 16 against Hendrix.
Pendleton will join Rogers for the league-wide women’s basketball media day, the conference’s first in-person media day since 2012-13. A-State will take the main stage at the Caesar’s Superdome at 9:15 a.m. CT live on ESPN+.
2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Troy (12) – 194
2. Old Dominion (1) – 166
3. Louisiana – 161
4. Southern Miss - 137
5. Texas State – 135
6. James Madison – 130
7. Georgia Southern (1) – 108
8. App State – 102
9. Arkansas State – 96
10. Marshall – 91
11. Georgia State – 50
12. Coastal Carolina – 45
13. South Alabama – 38
14. ULM - 17
2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards
Preseason Player of the Year
Felmas Koranga, Troy
Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team
Felmas Koranga, Troy
Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State
Domonique Davis, Southern Miss
Terren Ward, Georgia Southern
Keya Patton, Arkansas State
Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team
Kennedy Taylor, Texas State
Brandi Williams, Louisiana
Janay Sanders, App State
Kiki Jefferson, James Madison
Melyia Grayson, Southern Miss
Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team
Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana
Amari Young, Old Dominion
Lauryn Pendleton, Arkansas State
Jashanti Simmons, Troy
Faith Alston, App State
