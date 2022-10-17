Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Patton, Pendleton named to Preseason All-Sun Belt teams

Keya Patton and Morgan Wallace led the way as A-State wins, 98-48.
Keya Patton and Morgan Wallace led the way as A-State wins, 98-48.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re just a little over two weeks away from Arkansas State basketball at First National Bank Arena. The Sun Belt Conference has released its Preseason Coaches Poll and All-Sun Belt Teams.

On the women’s side, two Red Wolves are represented on the Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams.

Keya Patton was named to the First Team.

The senior guard averaged over 14 points a game last season before tearing her ACL in January. The Auburn transfer is back working out with the team.

Lauryn Pendleton hit 31 triples and averaged over 11 a game last year as she locked down the Sun Belt’s Freshman of the Year award. Now, she’s named to the Preseason Third Team All-Conference.

The Red Wolves are picked to finish 9th in the conference. Troy garnered 12 of 13 first-place votes.

Arkansas State opens its season on the road at Louisiana Tech on November 10. Destinee Rogers’ pack will return to First National Bank Arena on November 16 against Hendrix.

Pendleton will join Rogers for the league-wide women’s basketball media day, the conference’s first in-person media day since 2012-13. A-State will take the main stage at the Caesar’s Superdome at 9:15 a.m. CT live on ESPN+.

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Troy (12) – 194

2. Old Dominion (1) – 166

3. Louisiana – 161

4. Southern Miss - 137

5. Texas State – 135

6. James Madison – 130

7. Georgia Southern (1) – 108

8. App State – 102

9. Arkansas State – 96

10. Marshall – 91

11. Georgia State – 50

12. Coastal Carolina – 45

13. South Alabama – 38

14. ULM - 17

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State

Domonique Davis, Southern Miss

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

Keya Patton, Arkansas State

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Kennedy Taylor, Texas State

Brandi Williams, Louisiana

Janay Sanders, App State

Kiki Jefferson, James Madison

Melyia Grayson, Southern Miss

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana

Amari Young, Old Dominion

Lauryn Pendleton, Arkansas State

Jashanti Simmons, Troy

Faith Alston, App State

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Craighead County coffee shop to close
Body found in Izard County
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy
Man found dead, police investigating

Latest News

Arkansas’ Clark wins SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's...
Razorback men’s hoops top 10 in first preseason AP Poll
A-State football home game against South Alabama to kick at 3 PM, appear on ESPNU
Arkansas State guard is the lone returning starter for 2022-23
Fields named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team, A-State picked to finish 12th